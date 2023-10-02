Alpena Co. deputies warn of phone scam that could cost residents thousands of dollars

ALPENA COUNTY — The Alpena County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said there’s a scam going around to defraud residents of money.

Deputies said a caller is identifying themselves as a member of the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office and saying a court date has been missed, a warrant has been issued, and to avoid jail, a bond must be posted in the amount of several thousand dollars.

The caller then instructs for the payment to be made by prepaid debit cards, deputies said.

At times, these scammers use local telephone numbers, deputies said.

The Alpena County Sheriff’s Office does not request bond to be paid over the phone or with a prepaid gift card. If you receive a call of this nature, DO NOT send money.



