67-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Manistee Co.

MANISTEE TOWNSHIP — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Sept. 30.

Deputies said the crash happened on M-22 near Miller Road in Manistee Township at 5:22 p.m.

The initial investigation found that the motorcyclist was traveling south on M-22 when it left the roadway and hit a tree, deputies said. It does not appear that other vehicles were involved, they said.

The driver of the motorcycle, Lori Cupp, 67, of Saginaw, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, they reported.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by MMR EMS, Manistee Township Fire/EMS, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Manistee County Central Dispatch.



