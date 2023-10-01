Officials need your help locating a missing man in Emmett Co.

Officials need your help locating a man in Emmett County.

David Moffett, 70, went missing around 10am on September 29th after going on a walk with his dog, Stella, and has not returned home since.

Moffett has gray hair and brown eyes and is around 5″9.

David Moffett, missing

Moffett is said to suffer from dementia, and is described as low functioning, and he may not remember where he lives.

If you see him, you are asking to call 911 immediately, there are civilian search parties taking place.

You can also call the Emmett County Sheriff’s Office with details.

