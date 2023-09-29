Take our weekly 9&10 News Quiz!

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Ebels announces expansion to third store in Evart

Biden urges striking autoworkers to ‘stick with it’ as he visits Michigan picket line

Today in History: Charlevoix nuclear plant opens, and Ronald Reagan made a video for it

Invasive woolly adelgid found in Missaukee Co., and officials are trying to kill it before it spreads

Traverse City commissioners select new city manager

Christie calls Trump ‘Donald Duck,’ DeSantis knocks former president and other debate takeaways

Michigan Paranormal Organizers donate $3,500 to Chippewa County Animal Shelter

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at age 82

New Traverse City cafe is set to hold its grand opening on National Coffee Day

Red Wings Head Coach Derek Lalonde returns to Ferris State to announce captains for Bulldogs 2023-24 hockey season

