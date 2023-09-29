Downtown Traverse City welcomes NoBo Mrkt

The grand opening for the NoBo Mrkt is today, Sept. 29 in downtown Traverse City at the Common Grounds Coop. The NoBo Mrkt is, “a collaborative cafe and beverage bar offering specialty coffee, local beer and wine, creative handcrafted cocktails and free-spirited beverages, and carefully curated local food items with a focus on providing an exemplary guest experience.”

From noon-onward you can enjoy a full bar and complimentary charcuterie. Whether you’re hanging out with friends for a drink or stopping by to check out the new space, there’s something for everyone, including kid friendly activities.

Starting Oct. 1, you can check out the Nobo Mrkt all day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher chatted with the NoBo Mrkt team to get all the details!