David Montgomery runs wild as Lions beat Packers 34-20 to take early command of NFC North

David Montgomery rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions asserted themselves as the team to beat in the NFC North, beating the Green Bay Packers 34-20.

Montgomery carried the ball 32 times.

He became the first Lion to rush for three touchdowns at Green Bay and the first Detroit player to top 100 yards rushing with three TDs since James Stewart in 2000.

Advertisement

The Lions beat the Packers for the fourth straight time, a streak that includes the final game of last season.

Jordan Love threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Packers.

LIONS WIN Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP News)

LIONS WIN 4 Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (Mike Roemer/AP News)

LIONS WIN 2 Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, left, celebrates with teammates after a 2-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP News)