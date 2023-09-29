Crafting with the Katies: Making fall symbols for our welcome signs!

The Katies are catching up on their welcome sign symbols from this craft.

This time, they’re making a handful for the fall!

They painted a leaf for September, a pumpkin for October, and a pumpkin pie for November!

For this project you’ll need:

· Paint of your choice

· Paintbrushes

· A paper plate to put your paint on

· Your wooden symbols

· Glue (either hot glue or super glue works)

· Velcro

· Scissors

Tips for painting your symbols:

· We primed the symbols using white paint.

· We found it was easier to paint the edges first, then paint the rest of your symbol.

· Make sure you let your glue dry for the allotted time to the back of your symbol so you have a nice and sturdy piece!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies try, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.