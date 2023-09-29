Crafting with the Katies: Making fall symbols for our welcome signs!

The Katies are catching up on their welcome sign symbols from this craft.
This time, they’re making a handful for the fall!
They painted a leaf for September, a pumpkin for October, and a pumpkin pie for November!
For this project you’ll need:
· Paint of your choice
· Paintbrushes
· A paper plate to put your paint on
· Your wooden symbols
· Glue (either hot glue or super glue works)
· Velcro
· Scissors
Tips for painting your symbols:
· We primed the symbols using white paint.
· We found it was easier to paint the edges first, then paint the rest of your symbol.
· Make sure you let your glue dry for the allotted time to the back of your symbol so you have a nice and sturdy piece!
If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies try, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.