Cherry Capital Airport says government shutdown won’t delay flights, but workers will go without pay

TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport has over 70 federal employees, from Transportation Security Administration agents to air traffic control.

In the event of a government shutdown, they would still be expected to come into work...but without pay.

CEO Kevin Klein says there won’t be any delays if a shutdown occurs, and they’ll support workers just like they did in 2018.

“The community rallied around those employees. We actually had a day where we had a luncheon for those federal employees to show some support and something like that happens again. Of course, we’ll be looking to support those employees some way. We really hope it’s quick and painless as possible if it does shut down,” said Klein.

The last government shutdown was the longest in over 40 years.