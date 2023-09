Michigan Coffee Co in Cadillac has been serving local Northern Michiganders and tourists from all over.

But for National Coffee Day they’re encouraging new customers to try their locally roasted beans and beverages.

Michigan Coffee Co has coffee, espresso, tea, hot coco, and so much more!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the coffee shop learning how to make some of their fall sips.

