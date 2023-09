Calling all coffee lovers: check out the new Factory Man Roasting House in TC!

One thing about Northern Michiganders is we love our coffee!

If you’re looking to try a delicious new roaster, Factory Man in Traverse City is the place to go. They even make their coffee syrups and baked goods from scratch in house! It’s the perfect place to get an espresso and sweet treat while hanging out in a cozy atmosphere.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to the roasting house to learn more about what they offer.