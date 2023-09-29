20-year-old motorcyclist arrested after speeding away from Crawford Co. deputies

CRAWFORD COUNTY — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said he drove away from deputies that attempted to make a traffic stop due to him speeding.

On Friday, a Crawford County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist for speeding since he was traveling over 100 MPH on I-75 northbound. The motorcyclist did not stop, and instead kept driving with speeds reaching 140 MPH, splitting traffic.

After an extensive search, deputies were able to locate the driver and his motorcycle in Waters, where they arrested him.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said that this is still an ongoing investigation and no other information can be released at this time.