Village of Baldwin plans multi-use facility for the public

BALDWIN — Thirty acres of land in Baldwin is being reimagined as a recreation centerpiece for the community to enjoy.

Early in 2021, the village acquired 13 acres of land from a private party, with a goal of developing salmon-rearing ponds into an RV park. Last week, an additional 17-acre parcel was obtained from the DNR.

The property is tax-reverted, meaning the village was able to acquire it with just a $300 processing fee. Worn-down buildings and a dam on the property are set to be removed, realigning the Baldwin river to the relic stream bed.

James Truxton, President to the Village of Baldwin said making the property welcoming to the public is the main goal.

“A long-term goal to just get rid of the blight and the industrial feeling and just make it people friendly again and it’s just something that we’re hoping becomes a real centerpiece of the village here for recreation and tourism, which is our main industry,” Truxton said.

Village officials estimate it will take about five years for the plan to be fully realized.