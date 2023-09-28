Traverse City first responders host meeting at the Traverse City State Park Beach

TRAVERSE CITY — Friday evening will be your chance to meet your every day heroes in Traverse City.

There will be a Meet Your First Responders at the Traverse City State Park Beach with agencies from local law enforcement, fire EMS and even the coast guard will be attending.

Smokey Bear will be making an appearance along with an obstacle course by the National Guard and free ice cream donated by Milk and Honey.

The DNR said it’s important for the public to know who their first responders are.

“We want to know the public. We want to meet you and get to know you. And I think having that kind of connection in our community keeps us, you know, makes us stronger,” Erin McRae from the Department of Natural Resources said.

The event is open to the public from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A recreation passport will be required to park at the beach.