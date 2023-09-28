Top News: Man captured after allegedly making threats on social media against Traverse City - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. Click the link in the headline below to read the full story.

1. Traverse City police said suspect in stand-off threatened to burn down a home, attack buildings downtown

On Sept. 26 at 3:35 p.m., Traverse City police said they received information about a person making threats on social media to burn down a residence on Sixth Street, as well as making threats directed at the 86th District Court, the Grand Traverse County Jail and downtown Traverse City.

2. Munson Healthcare consolidates key services to Otsego, Wexford and Grand Traverse Co. locations

On Wednesday, Munson Healthcare announced its three-year Regional Care Transformation Plan. The organization plans to adjust its services in the Grayling, Gaylord, Charlevoix, Cadillac, Frankfort and Manistee areas to address staffing and resource issues.

3. Ebels announces expansion to third store in Evart

On Thursday, Ebels General Store announced they are expanding to Fosters Market in Evart. They say the Evart store will be closing early on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. in order to help with the transition. It will reopen on Sunday. Ebels has been in business since 1920 in Falmouth and since 2021 in Reed City.

4. Today in History: Charlevoix nuclear plant opens, and Ronald Reagan made a video for it

On Sept. 27, 1962, the reactor at a new nuclear power plant near Charlevoix went online. Big Rock Point, which was open until 1997, was owned and operated by Consumers Power, now known as Consumers Energy. The power plant was the first nuclear plant in Michigan, and the fifth in the nation.

5. Invasive woolly adelgid found in Missaukee Co., and officials are trying to kill it before it spreads

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) verified the detection of invasive balsam woolly adelgid at a residential property in Missaukee County, they said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a sample taken from the site as positive for balsam woolly adelgid, making Missaukee the second county in Michigan to have a confirmed infestation.

6. Traverse City commissioners select new city manager

Following Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette’s surprise rejection of the city manager position, city commissioners picked Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel as the next city manager. Commissioners had a lot of options to weigh at Monday night’s meeting with Linda Koebert suggesting holding off on selecting a new city manager until after the election. While the current Interim City Manager, Nate Geizner said he’s open to staying on a bit longer, he said he wants the commission to make whatever decision will bring more stability.

7. Michigan and Canada Sault Ste. Marie fire departments reach new deal for providing aid

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, revamped and improved their mutual aid agreement for fire services at a special joint commission meeting on the Michigan side. The two cities made their original agreement in 1984. Ed Miller and Peter Johnson, representing each fire department, spoke about the need for some changes in the agreement — especially after 9/11.

8. Former Sault Ste. Marie DDA director, Tony Cutler, sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

The former head of the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority, Tony Cutler, has been sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges. The county prosecutor says Cutler inappropriately touched a young man he supervised at work. They say the investigation revealed several other young men who experienced inappropriate sexual advances or sexual behavior from Cutler in school and work settings.

9. Michigan Paranormal Organizers donate $3,500 to Chippewa County Animal Shelter

The Chippewa County Animal Shelter in Sault Ste. Marie received a hefty donation Wednesday. The Michigan Paranormal Organizers donated two checks totaling $3,500 - $2,500 of that was raised by attendees of the paranormal convention held in August, and the other $1,000 was raised by the event itself.

10. Cause of fire in robotics room of Lake Superior State University under investigation, no one injured

According to the fire chief, the robotics room in the Center for Applied Science and Engineering Technology Building has extensive damage. He also says that there is smoke damage throughout the entire building, causing classes to be relocated for Thursday.



