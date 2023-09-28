Mother charged for meth, boyfriend charged for meth and child abuse in Antrim Co.

Alexis Kathleen Dawn Davis (Derrick Carroll)

A mother was arrested for meth, and her boyfriend was arrested for child abuse and meth in Antrim County after troopers say the mother’s infant was injured.

The mother, Alexis Kathleen Dawn Davis from Kalkaska, brought her infant to the emergency room and told staff he was hurt falling off the couch. Staff told troopers his injuries didn’t look like they were from a fall.

Troopers searched the 5th-wheel where Davis and her boyfriend, Ryan Matthew Fraser, were staying and found evidence of meth. They say during their investigation Fraser became a suspect for causing the infant’s injuries.

Advertisement

Ryan Matthew Fraser (Derrick Carroll)

Davis was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged the next day with possession of meth. She was released and failed to appear for her hearing this week.

Fraser was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Troopers say he was found with a shotgun and meth in his car during the arrest. He’s charged with child abuse first degree, possession of meth, and habitual offender third notice.