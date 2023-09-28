Hook & Hunting: Bow hunting starts October 1

Many sportsman in Michigan have the first of October marked on their calendars – it marks the beginning bow hunting season for deer.

Sportsman shops in Northern Michigan have been gearing up for the start of the season for weeks.

For 40 years, Gauthiers Archery in Traverse City has been delivering necessary hunting equipment to the Northern Michigan hunters, with safety at the forefront of everything they do.

“My number one concern for hunters is check your strings and cables, check your equipment, make sure it’s safe. We do free safety inspections here,” Greg McDonald the owner of Gauthier’s Archery said. “We’ll let you know if you need strings and cables or if you don’t. It’s that easy. Just make sure you have the right equipment to stay safe out in the woods and be successful. We are going to give you the same attention as if it was our own bow.”

Archery season runs until Nov. 14. You can purchase Michigan hunting and fishing licenses online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.