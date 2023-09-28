Help identify this couple that state police say stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from Walmart

The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is asking for your help identifying two people suspected of retail fraud at the Walmart store in Cadillac.

Last month, state police said a man and a woman were captured on surveillance footage stealing several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise and leaving the parking lot in an older model, green-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a toolbox across the bed.

The pair went to the self-checkout lane and didn’t scan several items and placed them in bags before leaving, troopers said.

The man appears to be in his mid-20s, has dark hair and a beard. The woman is a heavy-set older woman, possibly in her 50s, and has dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.



