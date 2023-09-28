Gov. Whitmer selects new Michigan State Police director

Captain James Grady

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer selected Captain James F. Grady II to lead the Michigan State Police (MSP) as its new director.

Captain James Grady has more than 25 years of experience in public safety, including nearly a decade of leadership within the Michigan State Police. He currently manages the Training Division, which is responsible for conducting MSP recruit schools for new enforcement members and in-service trainings for current members. He’s trained 391 troopers across eight recruit school classes and 21 motor carrier graduates.

Grady, a resident of Wayne County, has a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and criminology from Eastern Michigan University and is currently working toward a Master of Business Administration from Cleary University with expected completion in 2025. He started as an MSP trooper in 1998.

“After 25 years, he has earned the respect of troopers across the department and community leaders throughout the state, including in southeast Michigan where he spent the majority of his service,” said Gov. Whitmer. “He has a knack for bringing everyone together to solve problems, and our state is a better place for it. He will do a great job leading our state’s top law enforcement agency.”

Captain Grady’s new role includes a promotion to colonel. He takes over for Colonel Joe Gasper, who announced his retirement after 25 years of service at MSP, following consent from the Senate.