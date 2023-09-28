Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Sept. 28

Good Day Northern Michigan - Government Shutdown

Funding for the federal government expires on Sunday, Oct. 1, and right now there’s no plan in place to prevent that.

We want to bring in NCMC political science professor Scott Ladeur to break down what this shutdown means for all of us.

Good Day Northern Michigan - ADL

The Anti-Defamation League fights all forms of hate, and they will be holding walks all over the country and right here in Northern Michigan.

They’re talking to us about their mission and the increase in bigotry and anti-semitism we’ve seen in recent years.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Two Artists

You have a chance to see art from a different perspective at the 2 Artists in a Barn show in Remus.

Dan Lee and Karen Coville are telling us how they’re showing off works in a variety of mediums.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Drew Hale

Singer-songwriter Drew Hale from Kingsley is taking his career to the next level. Drew is heading to Nashville to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

He tells us about his career and gives us a special performance.



