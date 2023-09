The Sweet Shop in Cadillac is working up some fall inspired tasty treats.

For the month of October the shop will have costume caramel apples.

Some of these costume apples include Haunted Tree, Spider-Web, Death of Chocolate, and more!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at The Sweet Shop learning how to make their fall apples!

Fall Sweets at The Sweet Shop-7:15

Fall Sweets at The Sweet Shop-7:45

Fall Sweets at The Sweet Shop-8:15