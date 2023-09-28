Baldwin Salmon Run making a return with a 10K and 5K race

BALDWIN — The Baldwin Salmon Run is making it’s return this weekend.

The 10K race was started 15 years ago to bring people to the Baldwin area during the slower times of fall.

The event organizers say that this event highlights different businesses in the area, and that 100% of the proceeds of this race will be going to the Lake County Senior Services Program.

“It is really an important piece of our community this time of year. And the need, as I’m sure so many people know, the need to help support those less fortunate is greater now than ever before,” Deb Hanes, a facilitator for the Baldwin Salmon Run, said.

The race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Baldwin Village Hall. There will be both a 10K and a 5K race that anyone can sign up for.