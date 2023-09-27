Wexford County hosting annual senior expo Thursday

WEXFORD COUNTY — The Wexford County Council on Aging is hosting its annual senior expo Thursday.

After taking a three year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, the expos is back and organizers spent Wednesday prepping for the event.

The event features 65 vendors, and the 2023 theme is traveling around the world. Each vendor decorated as different parts from around the world, helping people find information and resources available to seniors.

“It’s a fun day for them where sometimes there’s not as many activities going on that this is a big event for them where they can come out and have a good time and kind of see peer and kind of just interact with people along the time is also getting helpful information that they may need,” said Georgie Bump, In-Home Service Supervisor, Wexford County Council On Aging.

There’s even chances to win prizes at the expo.

Every half-hour door prizes will be announced, and if your passport gets a stamp from every booth you can enter to win one of two lift chairs.

The expo is happening Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.