One building closed on Lake Superior State University Campus due to fire investigation

SAULT STE. MARIE — A building on the Lake Superior State University Campus in Sault Ste. Marie is closed Wednesday evening due to a fire investigation.

Fire fighters responded to the call just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon for smoke seen in the robotics and engineering wing of the center for Applied Science and Engineering Technology Building.

When they arrived, smoke was visible.

The building was evacuated with everyone told to go to the south side of the Cisler Center.

All classes in that building are cancelled for the rest of the day, but the rest of the campus remains open.