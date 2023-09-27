New Traverse City cafe is set to hold its grand opening on National Coffee Day

TRAVERSE CITY — On Sept. 29, National Coffee Day, NoBo Mrkt will open in Traverse City. NoBo is a café, restaurant, and beverage bar.

During the grand opening, complimentary Higher Grounds coffee drinks and 9 Bean Rows pastries will be available from 8 a.m.-noon, in addition to food samples from the NoBo Mrkt kitchen and other food partners. Starting at noon, the NoBo Mrkt bar will open for the first time, serving beer, wine and specialty cocktails, with a complimentary charcuterie spread.

That same evening, a concert will be held at The Alluvion, a state-of-the-art concert venue just upstairs from the cafe. Singer/songwriter Joshua Davis will give his first solo performance at the venue. Tickets for the show can be purchased at https://www.thealluvion.org/tickets/alluvion-presents-joshua-davis-solo.

NoBo Coffee

Located in Commongrounds Cooperative on the banks of the Boardman river, NoBo Mrkt is a new collaborative food and drink project aiming to provide community, connection, and sustainable food and beverage experiences. The company said its mission is to strengthen local food markets in the Grand Traverse region by fostering a culture of support to new and evolving “foodpreneurs.”

NoBo Mrkt has been in the works for two years, championed by the Grand Traverse Foodshed Alliance and a group of local promotional food and drink partners. The space, designed with an open, casually elegant style, was completed this August, with limited food and beverage operations beginning in early September. This grand opening marks the launch of NoBo Mrkt to the wider Traverse City community.



