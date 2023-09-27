Michigan Paranormal Organizers donate $3,500 to Chippewa County Animal Shelter

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Chippewa County Animal Shelter in Sault Ste. Marie received a hefty donation Wednesday.

The Michigan Paranormal Organizers donated two checks totaling $3,500 - $2,500 of that was raised by attendees of the paranormal convention held in August, and the other $1,000 was raised by the event itself.

The animal shelter will be nearly doubling its size, with construction starting in a few weeks.

“It just says a lot for our community. Honestly, Timmy E and Brad have always been so generous with us and they really believe in our mission. Those little bits help, they all add up and that’s how we made this even possible because of the people who have donated over the years,” said Holly Henderson, director of the Chippewa County Animal Shelter.

The total cost of the project is $1.2 million.