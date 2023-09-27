MI Healthy Mind: Discussing the cultural, religious aspects of domestic abuse

Domestic violence does not discriminate. Anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender can be a victim or perpetrator of domestic violence.

Domestic violence can, and does, happen to people regardless of their socio-economic standing, education level, career or marital status.

Mona Makki, now a director with Access Community Health and Research Center knows this all too well.

Advertisement

An impassioned proponent of rights for underserved members of the community, Miona has fearlessly advocated against crime and domestic violence for over a decade. But Mona herself is also a survivor.

And on this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, Mona discusses the cultural and religious aspects of domestic abuses and stresses once again that anyone can be a victim.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.