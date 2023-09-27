Skip to Main
Local

Man arrested for drunk driving after MSP received tip he was upset, had gun

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
09/27/2023 2:37 PM EDT
Police Investigation

Police Investigation

Michigan State Police say a 28-year-old man from Lansing was arrested for drunk driving in Grand Traverse County.

Troopers got a tip that he was upset with a business in Blair Township and was headed there with a gun.

Deputies and troopers were able to find his car and pulled him over. The man did have an uncased gun, but it was not loaded. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, having open alcohol in the car, and for improper storage of his gun.

Police say there is no danger to the public, and no specific threats were made against the business in Blair Township.

In this article:
Grand Traverse County, Crime

Local Trending News

Popular