Federal Railroad Administration awards MDOT $20M to replace Manistee River Bridge in Manton

Michigan’s U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow say the Michigan Department of Transportation is getting over $20 million to replace a bridge in Northern Michigan.

Funding from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) will increase the weight capacity and preserve an important rail crossing on the Manistee River Bridge in Manton.

“Because of our passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we are able to invest in critical infrastructure like the Manistee River Bridge that has been in need of upgrades for many years,” said Senator Stabenow.

Advertisement

“Replacing this structure will ensure today’s heavier freight railroad cars will be able to cross the bridge and that there will be no disruptions to northern Michigan supply chains,” said State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich, P.E.

The funding was provided by the FRA’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program.