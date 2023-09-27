Farmer from Ghana is making an impact on Northern Michigan

Kafui Okai Adjei (K.K.) is a beloved farmer who has been serving the Northern Michigan community with fresh produce for over 15 years. After graduating from the University of Ghana in 2004, K.K. came to Michigan for an internship. He later decided to continue his farming in Michigan permanently.

After over a decade of working hard on farms here in Northern Michigan, K.K. has decided to embark on a new journey, starting his own farm. While he has secured farmland, his biggest concern was finding a home for his family. K.K. looked to the community for support.

“My desire right now is to have a place to know that this is my home. So, the GoFundMe is going on very well for us and we have secured a prefab house right now that hopefully by the end of this year we’ll have it on. And next spring we’ll have our own home that we know that this is our house. So, the farm itself, I’m not in a big hurry just to start it because it’s going to be a good farm. So, I want to take my time and have all the logistics and everything that is needed to get it into speed,” said K.K.

The support that K.K. and his family have received is incredible. And after seeing how much he cares not only about the food but the people eating it, it’s clear why the community was so eager to lend a helping hand.

“I can’t believe it. Within 2 days we were able to raise more than $25,000. I’ve been in this community for long - I don’t know. I ask myself, why me? People just heard about the GoFundMe not even knowing me. They said we have to. We have to support him. This is a community that they love everybody,” K.K. said.

While K.K. is eager to begin his own farm, until the time is right, he will continue to work at Berg Farm’s Produce and Greenhouse.

“We want to live a good life. To live a good life is good to eat healthy food. If we are able to know our doctors, we have to know our farmers,” said K.K.

K.K. said that you can expect produce from A-Z at his farm - Arugula to Zucchini.

You can support K.K. and his family here.







