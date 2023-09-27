Eat Local: Farmers market finds

Twice a month on The Four we will be exploring “Eat Local,” a series created in partnership with MyNorth/Traverse Northern Michigan Magazine and Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities.

With the region’s best farmers, chefs and medical practitioners, we’ll explore local farms, highlight how food impacts wellness, celebrate what’s in season, find what’s affordable, give meal ideas and easy prep pointers to make eating local not just inspiring, but also practical, accessible and delicious.

This week we’re looking at farmer market finds - let’s check it out.