Celebrate Pride with a week of events in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Wednesday is the first day of Pride Week in Traverse City, and it kicks off with a sign-making party.

The week continues with a comedy night, visibility march, drag night and more.

Up North Pride says they’re thankful to be able to put on something like this for the community.

“Having events like this in Northern Michigan is incredible. A lot of our board and members of this community grew up here and just didn’t see themselves represented in media. They didn’t see themselves supported in terms of government, in terms of just rights. And we’re here to kind of help that,” said Kendall Kotcher, Up North Pride Vice President.

Events run now until Oct. 1. Click here for more information.