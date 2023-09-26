Traverse City commissioners select new city manager

TRAVERSE CITY — Following Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette’s surprise rejection of the city manager position, city commissioners picked Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel as the next city manager.

Commissioners had a lot of options to weigh at Monday night’s meeting with Linda Koebert suggesting holding off on selecting a new city manager until after the election. While the current Interim City Manager, Nate Geizner said he’s open to staying on a bit longer, he said he wants the commission to make whatever decision will bring more stability.

“The staff they’ve been through over six months of uncertainty and it’s even more in the last couple of weeks,” Geizner admitted. “So, anything that can be done that can give this staff some stability and this community stability is going to do everybody a huge favor.”

Commissioners chose between two finalists: Grand Traverse County Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth and Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel. With Forsyth no longer expressing interest in the position, Vogel was selected as the next city manager.

Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said Vogel was her first choice, with Mi Stanley concurring, “I would have been comfortable with either of the three, I think Ms. Vogel is a very strong candidate.”

The earliest Vogel can start is Dec. 1. With commissioners saying it’s up to her to decide when she can start and how long they’ll need assistance from Geizner.



