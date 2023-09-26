TC Christian volleyball games, silent auction to support young girl with leukemia

Sophie QR code

TRAVERSE CITY — You can help support a young girl in Traverse City who is fighting leukemia.

Traverse City Christian School is helping raise money for Sophie Stanton, who was diagnosed earlier this summer.

She’s currently receiving chemotherapy and needs a bone marrow transplant. There will be a silent auction at the school’s volleyball games on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“This is an opportunity for us to give back and make a difference in a life that speaks volumes for that family. Sometimes we’re too humble to ask for help,” said Tina Schaub, TC Christian JV volleyball head coach.

People who go to the games are encouraged to wear pink and orange to show their support.

“It just shows like how much she means to everybody and how we can all come together as a community and make something like this happen,” said Lily Stanton, Sophie’s sister.

The auction runs from 4 to 7 p.m. See the flyer below for more details and use the QR code to donate.