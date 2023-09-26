State police want your help finding a truck that lost a mirror in an alleged hit and run

MANISTEE COUNTY — Michigan State Police said that during the late evening hours of Saturday, Sept. 16 and the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 17, a vehicle westbound on 8 Mile Road in Onekama left the roadway to the south and struck a marker for a buried cable.

The vehicle then struck a mailbox and a speed limit sign, troopers said.

The driver’s side mirror of the suspect vehicle was left at the scene, troopers said, and based on the part number for the mirror, they said they are looking for a 2014 or newer Chevrolet SUV or Silverado/Sierra pickup.

The mirror appears to have a yellowish tint to it as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Vanderpool at the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040 or the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.