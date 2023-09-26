Senior Center activities still available in Grand Traverse Co. during construction

Senior Center activites still available in Grand Traverse Co. during construction

TRAVERSE CITY — Construction has begun on the new Grand Traverse County Senior Center, but that doesn’t mean activities have been canceled.

You can still sign up for events through the Senior Center Network, but they will be held at other locations.

The VFW Cherryland Post on Veterans Drive is hosting a majority of those events for seniors during the construction. They have weekly programs from exercise to games.

“We are working with this large space. So it’s been nice and they’ve been very helpful, like adapting to our big change here. And then we also play cards at the Elks Club, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Mahjong is played there as well. We just had access to Curling Club on Mondays, so we are playing ping pong over there. We’re going to try to get yoga over there as well,” said Shannon Sebela, GT Senior Center Program Coordinator.

Work on the new senior center is expected to be completed late 2024.