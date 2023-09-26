New bill would grant federal recognition to Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians

A bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers in D.C. are sponsoring a bill to grant federal recognition to the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians.

Federal recognition will allow tribal members to access federal resources including tuition, health care and housing assistance.

“On behalf of the Grand River Bands, I thank the Michigan congressional delegation members who co-sponsored this bill that will help us finally achieve our long-stated goal of federal recognition after three decades of administrative delays by the broken federal acknowledgment process,” said Ron Yob, chairman of the Grand River Bands.

The bill was introduced by Congressman John Moolenaar and Congresswoman Hillary Scholten, and is cosponsored by Congressman Jack Bergman, Congresswoman Lisa McClain, Congressman Dan Kildee, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, and Congressman Tim Walberg.



