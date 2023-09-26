Excellence in Education: Eileen Prihoda from Lansing School District

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Winner is Eileen Prihoda from the Lansing School District. Congratulations!

Eileen is a consummate professional. As the head of the special ed program at Lansing, she helps over 2,000 students get what they need in order to be successful in school.

Q: You have made some significant, positive, quantifiable improvements.

A: We have put a lot of effort into making sure that every single student is recognized and acknowledged. I always come back to, “It’s about the student. Let’s think about what’s best for the student.” And then things just become very clear to me.

Eileen from the Lansing School District receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, have provided more than $27 billion to public education since 1972.