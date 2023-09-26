Michigan and Canada Sault Ste. Marie fire departments reach new deal for providing aid

An improved agreement between Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Canada Fire Departments

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, revamped and improved their mutual aid agreement for fire services at a special joint commission meeting on the Michigan side.

The two cities made their original agreement in 1984.

Ed Miller and Peter Johnson, representing each fire department, spoke about the need for some changes in the agreement — especially after 9-11.

Advertisement

Changes include better cooperation with customs and border services, and training on the international bridge among others.

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, fire services have assisted Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, eight times from 1998 to 2022.

There is no record of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, fire department helping Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, in those same years.