The One Up XP Show - Episode 92: Deceive Inc., The First Descendant

This week Klam and I take you back into the spy game Deceive Inc. It is season 2 and they have updated some things within the game! We put on our best spy outfits and hit the pavement!

We also take you into a new game that is in beta testing, The First Descendant. This game has flavors of Warframe, Outriders and Anthem. A lot of fun!

