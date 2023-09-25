Soccer game raises money for U.P. alum with cancer

Saturday, the Kick It - Fight Cancer Soccer Match between Sault High and Escanaba Bayside raised money to help an alum fighting cancer.

Mackenzie Kalchik-Paul was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in August. When she started chemotherapy, she started losing her hair so she, and her husband, Brandon, shaved it off.

Admission to the game was by donation, and the Blue Devils wore special pink shirts for the game.

Mackenzie’s step mom said those who know her, knows she will win this battle. Mackenzie will be having a bone marrow transplant in the near future.