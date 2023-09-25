I-75 to be closed just north of Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday night

ST. IGNACE — Northbound I-75 will be closed and detoured just north of the Mackinac Bridge toll plaza Wednesday night for overhead sign truss removal.

From 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, to 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, northbound I-75 will be closed and detoured.

Traffic will be routed to Exit 344A to the I-75 Business Loop. At the first traffic signal, northbound traffic will continue onto the I-75 entrance ramp to northbound I-75.

The work is part of a $3.3 million Michigan Department of Transportation investment to upgrade I-75 from St. Ignace to south of Sault Ste. Marie.

Work includes about 57 miles of freeway sign upgrades, overhead sign structures, guardrail upgrades, and reflective roadside delineators.

Work began in April 2022 and is expected to be completed this fall.