Former Sault Ste. Marie DDA director, Tony Cutler, sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Tony Cutler

The former head of the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority, Tony Cutler, has been sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges.

The county prosecutor says Cutler inappropriately touched a young man he supervised at work. They say the investigation revealed several other young men who experienced inappropriate sexual advances or sexual behavior from Cutler in school and work settings.

Tony Cutler was the past director of the DDA in Sault Ste. Marie and a candidate for the State House of Representatives.

He was arrested on two separate charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Charlevoix County back in May 2022.

Cutler was sentenced to 90 days in jail and one year of probation. He is not allowed contact with any minors during that year.