Donuts for Doggies at Third Coast Bakery

Third Coast Bakery in Traverse City will be running Donuts for Doggies to help restock the dog pantry at the Cherryland Humane Society.
The bakery will feature dog-themed donuts for purchase and customers will receive a free donut of their choice in exchange for a dog-food donation to Cherryland Humane Society.
10% of all bakery sales on September 25 will be donated to Cherryland Humane Society. Some of the dog-themed donuts include Puppy Chow, Bone-Appetite, The Ulti-Mutt and more!
Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Third Coast Bakery getting to make some of the featured donuts.