Gladwin man in jail after police caught him with brass knuckles and meth

A Gladwin man went to jail after police caught him with meth.
At 1:00 A.M. Saturday morning, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stopped a car speeding northbound on I-75 near Sturgeon Valley road in Corwith Township.
The registration was expired.
Police also noticed a pair of brass knuckles on the center console.
Police arrested the man after a struggle getting him out of the car.
After searching his car-found a powder-like substance-it tested positive for meth.
While being booked-police found more meth in his wallet.
He faces several charges including possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest.