Gladwin man in jail after police caught him with brass knuckles and meth

A Gladwin man went to jail after police caught him with meth.

At 1:00 A.M. Saturday morning, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stopped a car speeding northbound on I-75 near Sturgeon Valley road in Corwith Township.

The registration was expired.

Police also noticed a pair of brass knuckles on the center console.

Police arrested the man after a struggle getting him out of the car.

After searching his car-found a powder-like substance-it tested positive for meth.

While being booked-police found more meth in his wallet.

He faces several charges including possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest.