Honoring Sophie’s Memory with Halloween Birthday Bash

The Cadillac community is mourning the loss of one of Cadillac’s youngest cancer warriors, 9-year-old Sophie Hinkley, who died this week.

Her aunt, Amanda Waanders, said Sophie, who was diagnosed with Wilms’ tumor, a rare form of cancer, died Tuesday.

The community is banding together to honor her memory by throwing ‘Spooky Sophie’s Halloween Birthday Bash.’

Advertisement

Sophie loved Halloween and so does her family.

The event will have lots of fun things for the kiddos, including a costume contest, a haunted house, hayrides, facepainting and more.

So many people want to attend the event that they are moving it from a local truck stop to the Wexford County fairgrounds.

“She loved Halloween so much, and she didn’t get to have a birthday party this year because she was too sick. And so instead of doing a regular funeral, we didn’t want it to be super sad. We wanted it to be upbeat and happy and a birthday party no kid could ever forget,” Waanders.

Advertisement

The event is set for Friday October 13th at 6 pm.

They also will be handing out donated costumes for kids in need and are looking for more businesses to donate to the event.

For more info on how to volunteer or donate, please click here and here.