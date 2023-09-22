Haley’s Hot Takes: Olivia Rodrigo, Sophie Turner, and more!

Lots to talk about this week!

Katy Perry has sold her music catalog to Litmus Music. Now this deal is huge, at $225 millions dollars! Songs from 2008 to 2020 are included, like “Firework” and “Roar”. That’s a lot of money for Perry!

Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour! After her performance last week at the MTV VMA’s, she announced the “GUTS: World Tour”. She will be going to 75 stops around the world. Presale tickets went on sale yesterday. Hopefully everyone got them!!

Taylor Swift just announced her five vault songs for “1989 (Taylor’s Version)″. Of course, since it is Taylor, fans had to search her name and google and solve word puzzles. After 33 million puzzles were solved worldwide, she announced the full track list.

NSYNC has a new song coming!! Last week they announced the song “Better Together” for the newest “Trolls Band Together” movie. As of right now nothing else is planned but fingers crossed.

Another band that is releasing music is Blink-182! Their new album “One More Time...” comes out in October! It includes Tom DeLonge, who has come back to the band during the reunion tour.

The BIG story this week is Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Yesterday, Turner filed a petition against Jonas saying that their two children is being wrongfully detained in New York City. This comes after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner earlier this September. In the documents Turner claims that the children are to come back to England with her, but Joe Jonas is refusing to give her their passports. This is getting crazy!!!

