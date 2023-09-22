Explore the majesty and tradition of Michigan lighthouses with Alexis Dahl

This week we explore the fixtures of the Michigan coastline, our beautiful lighthouses with educator and creator Alexis Dahl. In the 1800s Fresnal lenses transformed lighthouses around the world and quickly became a part of a lot of industries from headlights to spacecraft. But they got their start by solving the long standing problem of casting light far enough out in the water for ships to see.

Alexis meets up with the lighthouse keeper at the Big Bay Point lighthouse located on Lake Superior to learn more about the advancements of the lighthouse and the role they play in todays society.

