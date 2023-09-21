Ziehm Propane business damaged after someone breaks in and steals money

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Hay Township propane business was broken into this week.

On the morning of Sept. 20, deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a breaking and entering complaint at Ziehm Propane on East M-61 in Gladwin County.

Investigators said they determined that between the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 19, and the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 20, the business had been broken into.

Advertisement

RELATED: Thieves target Fruitful Orchard and Cider Mill, make off with cash and safe

The suspect or suspects forced entry through a locked door and entered the business, and then stole cash and caused property damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office at 989-426-9284.



