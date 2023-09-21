Manistee woman charged with smuggling drugs into jail in her bra, state police say

Michigan State Police photo

After a Manistee woman was arrested for possessing heroin discovered during a traffic stop, she is now facing additional charges for trying to sneak drugs into the jail, state police said Thursday.

On Sept. 18 around 12:20 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post stopped a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old man from Manistee on East Parkdale Ave near Airport Road in Manistee Township. Troopers said they pulled over the vehicle for defective equipment.

During the stop, the front-seat passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Manistee, admitted to having heroin in her purse, troopers said.

Troopers arrested the woman and took her to Manistee County Jail for booking.

During her booking at the jail, she was asked numerous times if she had additional drugs or contraband on her, and she insisted she did not, troopers said. However, she was found to be concealing additional heroin in her bra, troopers said, and she tried to destroy the heroin by attempting to place it in her mouth.

This attempt to destroy the evidence was caught and stopped by a Manistee County Corrections deputy, troopers said.

The suspected heroin tested positive for fentanyl, officials said.

The woman is facing charges for possession of heroin/fentanyl, smuggling contraband into a jail, tampering with evidence and probation violation. She also has a warrant out of Muskegon County, troopers said.