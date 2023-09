The 11th Annual TC German Fest kicks off on Friday, September 22nd for an evening full of German food, beers, wines, and more!

After Friday, there will be a Familienfest on Saturday, September 23rd for family fun and games.

The TC German Fest is a fundraiser for the Trinity Lutheran Church and School, celebrating deliciousness, dancing, and donating!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Traverse City getting a sneak peek of the festival.

Grab your lederhosen and dirndls for the TC German Fest!

